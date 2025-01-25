Rhea Ripley joins new team after splitting from best friends; WWE confirms new name

Rhea Ripley has been through a turbulent time in WWE recently, and it's not ended yet. After splitting with her best friend, she's now been paired with another star in a new team.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, fans learned that Damian Priest was officially a part of the blue brand. This means that he will be on different brands from Ripley. The two stars are known to be best friends backstage and travel together. Now though, with the two in separate brands, they will have to change things, thanks to the split. However, Ripley now has to deal with Tiffany Stratton.

Ripley and Tiffany Stratton confronted one another on SmackDown but quickly found themselves on the same side when Nia Jax came out. Stratton named the pair soon after on social media, calling their team together, "Strapley."

WWE has since confirmed the same with a post on the WWE on Netflix Instagram account, where they said that the Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton team name was "STRAPLEY" going forward and that it was iconic, acknowledging it.

Stratton and Ripley are on separate brands and are both champions. This may not be a long-lasting team, but heading into WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what happens next.

