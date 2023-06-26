Rhea Ripley and Judgement Day member face an unfortunate event while traveling before WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and her Judgement Day mates are slated to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, it looks like she and Damian Priest have lost their baggage after their flight from Atlanta to Savannah was canceled. The Women's World Champion took to Twitter to address the situation and resolve her issue.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW marks the go-home show for the Money In The Bank PLE. While The Eradicator is not slated to compete at the event, she will be by her Dom Dom's side when he goes one-on-one with Cody Rhodes. Another reason for Rhea Ripley to have her sights set on the event is the women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

With Rhea Ripley by his side, Dominik has an unfair advantage when he faces the American Nightmare this weekend. Mami is usually seen protecting Dominik whenever a WWE Superstar tries to attack him.

A few moments ago, the Women's World Champion took to Twitter to air her grievance about her baggage loss due to her flight cancelation. Not only was Ripley's luggage misplaced, but seemingly Damian Priest's as well. Her tweet can be read below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE ATL to SAV flight yesterday was cancelled… @Delta please help @ArcherOfInfamy and I find our bags. ATL to SAV flight yesterday was cancelled… @Delta please help @ArcherOfInfamy and I find our bags.

What happened the last time Rhea Ripley's luggage went missing?

This isn't the first time Ripley's luggage has been misplaced. Two years ago, Ripley found herself in a similar situation when she lost her travel bag that had her wrestling gear and her Tag Team Title.

At the time, Ripley was slated to take on Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Fourway Match for the RAW Women's Championship. The Judgement Day member came up short as Flair picked up the win at the event.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! *LOST GEAR BAG*My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!

She was seen competing in the match in Damian Priest's pants. She had made it obvious at the time through her Twitter handle.

