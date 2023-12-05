Rhea Ripley left very impressed by actions of former WWE Champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had a message for Drew McIntyre after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In this week's main event of RAW, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. In an extraordinary television bout, Jey fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed as Rollins retained his title, securing the victory with a decisive Curb Stomp.

After the intense match, Drew McIntyre emerged unexpectedly and launched a brutal assault on Main Event Jey Uso. Despite Rollins' attempt to intervene, McIntyre intercepted him mid-air and executed a Suplex. He then subjected Jey to a Suplex through the announce table, grabbed his head, and told him that the truth would set him free.

Rhea Ripley was left impressed by McIntyre's actions, and she took to Twitter after the show and applauded the former WWE Champion.

"@DMcIntyreWWE 👏🏼," Ripley shared.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre had also unleashed a brutal backstage assault on Sami Zayn after their match earlier in the show. This newfound aggressive streak from The Scottish Warrior raises questions about what impact it might have on the rest of the Monday Night RAW roster in the weeks to come.

What did you make of Drew McIntyre's recent actions? Let us know in the comments section below.