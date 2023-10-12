Rhea Ripley likes a tweet mocking Tony Khan after WWE NXT crushes AEW Dynamite in ratings 

Rhea Ripley recently liked a hilarious tweet mocking Tony Khan after this week's episode of WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in ratings.

Though NXT airs on Tuesdays and Dynamite on Wednesdays, the shows went head-to-head this week on Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs airing on TBS. Both episodes were stacked with star power, the white and gold brand more so, with names like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes appearing.

As for AEW Dynamite, it had a couple of title matches and Adam Copeland's in-ring debut in the closing bout of the night as the main attractions. When ratings came out earlier today, it became clear NXT gave a humbling to Dynamite as it won by a wide margin of more than 300k viewers.

While NXT drew 921k viewers, Dynamite settled for 609k fans tuning in. Fans have been reacting to these ratings ever since, and Rhea Ripley, who was present at this week's NXT, has also joined in.

The Women's World Champion recently liked a tweet mocking AEW President Tony Khan for losing the ratings battle.

Rhea Ripley is in danger of losing her Women's World Championship

If the events on this week's WWE RAW are any indication, The Eradicator's run with the Women's World Title could be under threat.

During Raquel Rodrguiez's match against Nia Jax on RAW, Ripley interfered and took out the latter as revenge for what happened a few weeks back when Jax laid her out.

However, Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler, too, got involved in the heated post-match segment. The Queen of Spades looked dangerous as she attacked Jax and the Judgment Day member.

It's safe to assume that WWE could be building to a four-way match for the title, meaning Rhea Ripley's chances of retaining her gold would reduce drastically if the bout became official. For now, she would square off against Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on next week's edition of RAW.

Do you see Ripley losing her Women's World Championship anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

