Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and more wrestlers react to WWE Superstar's heartfelt Valentine's update

A WWE Superstar shared a heartfelt update on social media in celebration of Valentine's Day. The name in question is Xia Li.

The 35-year-old returned to WWE television at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Xia Li entered the women's match at No. 16. She was one of the eight superstars eliminated by Nia Jax. Unfortunately, the Chinese Superstar failed to score a single elimination throughout her seven-minute stay inside the squared circle.

Xia Li recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update. She also shared multiple pictures of herself alongside her real-life partner while wishing him a happy Valentine's Day:

"Thank you for always making my heart smile. Happy Valentine‘s Day! @jonpoole22 🥰😘 💞💖💝," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the notice of various wrestlers across companies. WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, and Kayden Carter, along with ring announcer Samantha Irvin, commented on the post. Several other performers, including Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Matt Cardona, Mercedes Mone, Damian Priest, and more reacted to Xia Li's update by dropping a like.

Here is a screengrab of reactions to the Instagram post:

Screengrab of reactions to Xia Li's Instagram post.

Vince Russo believes WWE should sign a deal with another promotion instead of pushing stars like Xia Li

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently proposed the Stamford-based company sign a deal with IMPACT Wrestling to have well-established names appear on its shows.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer stated that having stars like Mickie James or Bully Ray would be far better than featuring Xia Li:

"There are established wrestlers over in IMPACT Wrestling, bro. That would be more freaking interesting. You would rather see Xia Li and Becky Lynch rather than Mickie James and Becky Lynch? I wouldn’t. Seriously, if your problem is you can't get anybody over then bring in people that are over for a month," he said.

Expand Tweet

Having stars from other companies make appearances every now and then can be an interesting strategy moving forward. The Stamford-based company recently had TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace enter the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if similar talent crossover happens in the near future.

Which wrestler from another promotion do you wish to see inside the WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE