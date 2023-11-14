WWE should sign a side deal with another wrestling promotion instead of pushing stars like Xia Li, veteran believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the company will be better off signing a side deal with another wrestling promotion instead of pushing talent like Xia Li.

The Chinese star has been given a prominent role on TV programming over the last few weeks and is currently embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch. Xia was also in action during the latest episode of RAW, where she secured a dominant victory over Indi Hartwell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that WWE should make a side deal with Impact Wrestling to bring back legends such as Mickie James and Bully Ray for a short period of time.

"If the game is we gotta find opponents for people, if that’s the game, if it’s me, I am making a side deal with Impact Wrestling. Give me Mickie James for a month, give me Bubba Ray for a month. These NXT people are not over and they’re never going to get over. That’s why you gotta turn Miz heel, and that’s why you’re reaching so low in the bottom of the barrel and just throwing names out there. Make a side deal with them," said Russo.

The WWE veteran added that matches featuring Mickie or Bully would be more interesting than the ones involving stars such as Xia Li.

"There are established wrestlers over in Impact Wrestling, bro. That would be more freaking interesting. You would rather see Xia Li and Becky Lynch rather than Mickie James and Becky Lynch? I wouldn’t. Seriously, if your problem is you can't get anybody over then bring in people that are over for a month." [From 57:07 onwards]

Xia Li is scheduled to face Becky Lynch on next week's episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious during the match.

