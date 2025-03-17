Rhea Ripley makes 3-word demand to WWE management

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 status has been up in the air since she lost her Women's World Championship a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. The Eradicator has now decided to carve her own path to The Show of Shows, as she recently made a special demand to the management.

During the latest episode of RAW from Belgium, Adam Pearce officiated a contract signing between Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for their title match at WrestleMania 41. As soon as the two women put pen to paper, Rhea Ripley stormed into the ring and got into Belair's face.

IYO tried to interfere between the two but The EST of WWE shoved her in the face. The distraction allowed Mami to hit Belair with a headbutt, followed by a powerbomb to SKY on the top of the table. The former Judgment Day member then picked up the contract and signed her name on it, thus unofficially inserting herself into the Women's World Title picture at WrestleMania 41.

Later in the show, Pearce asked Rhea to hand over the contract backstage, but she demanded to be put into the title match. Moments later, a chaotic brawl broke out between Ripley, SKY, and Bianca, forcing Pearce to get the former Judgment Day member out of the arena.

After the show, Rhea Ripley took to her official X/Twitter handle and asked WWE to make her match with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair official for WrestleMania 41.

"MAKI IT OFFICIAL!"

Check out her post below:

If tonight's angle was anything to go by, then fans will see a Triple-Threat match between these women for the title at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

