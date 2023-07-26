Rhea Ripley makes a bold claim following beatdown on Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a five-word message following Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, The Judgment Day once again caused havoc.

Ripley, in particular, set her sights on Liv Morgan, who was out for redemption for Raquel Rodriguez. The Eradicator also took out Raquel last and played a vital role in Rodriguez and Morgan losing the Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley posted a set of photos from this week's RAW, featuring The Judgment Day. She also sent a five-word message on behalf of her faction.

"Judgment Day is upon WWE," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Rhea Ripley has named Randy Orton as someone she would like to see join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has named Randy Orton as a superstar whom she wouldn't mind adding to The Judgment Day.

The faction previously consisted of Orton's former tag team partner, Edge, who was the original leader of the group.

WWE @WWE



Find out if MAMI accepts! pic.twitter.com/R1sFCFP1st EXCLUSIVE: @WWENXT's @Real_Valkyria challenges WWE Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to a match tomorrow night on #WWENXT Find out if MAMI accepts!

During a recent Snapchat Q&A session on UP NXT, Ripley was asked which WWE star she would like to add to her faction. The Women's World Champion stated they would be open to joining forces with The Viper.

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day and he’d be a step below Mami," said Ripley.

The Eradicator is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, whom she is expected to face at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Ripley will also be in action on this week's NXT against Lyra Valkyria.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez? Sound off in the comment section below.

