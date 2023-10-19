Rhea Ripley makes a bold prediction for her championship reign in 2024

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has made a massive proclamation about her Women's World Championship reign in 2024.

WWE will head to Australia for the Elimination Chamber next year in February. The Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, will host the star-studded Premium Live Event, where Mami is sure of walking in and out of the show with her Women's World Championship.

During a recent interview with Allan and Carly, the hosts asked The Judgment Day leader if she fears potentially losing her title before the Elimination Chamber. However, Rhea Ripley remained unphased by the potential threat. She is confident that she will not let another superstar take the championship away from him despite their best attempts. She was quoted as saying:

"Do the one thing that I always do that's bring the brutality. At the end of the day, Mami is always on top. And I am not going to lose my Women's World Championship before Australia, it's not going to happen. People could try and take it off me, but I promise that I am going to walk in the champion, and I am going to walk out the champion." (2:14 - 2:33)

Ripley also admitted feeling excited about wrestling in front of her home crowd in Australia. She said a PLE in Australia has been a long time coming and is determined to compete at the show as the reigning champion.

Rhea Ripley booked for a huge title match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE RAW General Manager has confirmed a massive championship match for Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2023. The Judgment Day leader is now set to put her Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Her opponents at the upcoming Premium Live Event will be Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax. All five women have been involved in brutal altercations on the red brand and are expected to engage in an intense battle for gold at Crown Jewel.

