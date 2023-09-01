Rhea Ripley makes hilarious claim regarding Dominik Mysterio and former champion

Rhea Ripley recently made a hilarious claim regarding Dominik Mysterio and a former champion.

Rhea Ripley's recent rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez has hit a fever pitch. It all started a couple of weeks ago when the Women's World Champion brutally attacked Raquel before her tag team championship match, resulting in her losing her title.

To make matters worse, Ripley also took out Liv Morgan, who was Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner. The former NXT Champion recently returned from her injury and confronted Ripley, setting up a match between the women at WWE Payback.

Recently, while Raquel Rodriguez was attacking Rhea, Dominik Mysterio tried to intervene but was scared away. Following the incident, the Women's World Champion took to Twitter to hilariously claim that the NXT North American Champion had Rodriguez in a chokehold.

"What they didn’t show you on RAW. @DomMysterio35 got the big B***h in a choke hold," Ripley wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez is set to unleash all her aggression on Rhea Ripley

Given the animosity that has been building up for weeks, it should be no surprise that Raquel Rodriguez is ready to finally get her hands on Rhea Ripley this weekend at WWE Payback.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rodriguez revealed that she isn't going to hold back during her bout with Rhea.

"With Rhea, with everything we've kinda built up to and the animosity that we have, I have so much pent-up aggression that I'm ready to unleash all of it. I know that I can do that. I don't have to hold back on Rhea. I'm gonna let it all out. She's gonna get every single bit of Raquel Rodriguez."

Expand Tweet

The match between these two women has been built up beautifully and should make for the perfect end to their storyline feud.

Who do you think will win at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section below.