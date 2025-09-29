Rhea Ripley makes a huge challenge for Crown Jewel, but Iyo Sky has different plans

Rhea Ripley came out on the September 29 episode of RAW in the opening segment, and she made a huge challenge involving herself and Iyo Sky. However, the Genius of the Sky had different plans, only for things to quickly go awry.In the immediate aftermath of RAW last week, we saw Ripley come out and confirm that she knew it would all come down to this. While she expected that from The Kabuki Warriors, especially Asuka, she was more mad about what they did to Iyo Sky. So she challenged The Kabuki Warriors for a tag team match, with Ripley teaming up with Iyo. While it wasn't explicitly stated that this was a challenge for Crown Jewel, it's easy to presume it was because it's happening in Perth, Australia.Iyo Sky told Rhea Ripley that she hated to admit it, but she was right about The Kabuki Warriors. But despite the challenge Ripley made, Iyo said she still loved them and they were family, so she needed time to think, and she walked away. Immediately, the Kabuki Warriors jumped Ripley, and Iyo Sky swooped in to make the save. Presumably anticipating this, Asuka took mere seconds to mist Iyo Sky.Iyo was completely covered in mist, with even her teeth being covered in the turquoise-green color. So now that this happened, we can likely assume that the match will take place at Crown Jewel 2025, with Ripley and Iyo teaming up together.Following this, WWE will make their way to Japan, and perhaps that's where there could be a continuation of this rivalry on the SuperShow. Either way, The Kabuki Warriors have been raising hell, and in the video package before they jumped Rhea Ripley, Asuka told Iyo that she could still join them and be a part of their family.