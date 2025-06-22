Rhea Ripley makes huge WWE change at SummerSlam kickoff

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently made a huge change at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. The Eradicator brought back a major part of her on-screen character when she was with The Judgment Day.

Ad

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in wrestling at the moment. Despite losing multiple title opportunities in recent months, Mami is still massively over with the audience. She became a major name after becoming a part of The Judgment Day on the main roster. For those unaware, Ripley left the stable after her former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024.

During the recent SummerSlam 2025 Kickoff Show, Michael Cole introduced The Eradicator, and much to everyone's surprise, Rhea Ripley came out with a different version of her theme music. Mami made a huge change as she showed up with a throwback (2022) version of 'Demon in Your Dreams,' which was her theme when Edge (Adam Copeland) was the leader of The Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

Ad

A popular WWE RAW star recently called out Rhea Ripley

WWE Español's official Instagram handle recently uploaded an interview with RAW star Stephanie Vaquer. During the conversation, the host asked the star to name her dream opponent.

The former NXT Women's Champion expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley at a future WrestleMania.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley have already faced each other at this year's WWE Money in the Bank. Both stars participated in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. However, they haven't locked horns in a one-on-one contest yet. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a possible singles match between Vaquer and Ripley in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More