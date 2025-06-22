Rhea Ripley makes huge WWE change at SummerSlam kickoff

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently made a huge change at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. The Eradicator brought back a major part of her on-screen character when she was with The Judgment Day.
Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in wrestling at the moment. Despite losing multiple title opportunities in recent months, Mami is still massively over with the audience. She became a major name after becoming a part of The Judgment Day on the main roster. For those unaware, Ripley left the stable after her former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024.
During the recent SummerSlam 2025 Kickoff Show, Michael Cole introduced The Eradicator, and much to everyone's surprise, Rhea Ripley came out with a different version of her theme music. Mami made a huge change as she showed up with a throwback (2022) version of 'Demon in Your Dreams,' which was her theme when Edge (Adam Copeland) was the leader of The Judgment Day.
WWE Español's official Instagram handle recently uploaded an interview with RAW star Stephanie Vaquer. During the conversation, the host asked the star to name her dream opponent.
The former NXT Women's Champion expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley at a future WrestleMania.
"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.
Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley have already faced each other at this year's WWE Money in the Bank. Both stars participated in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. However, they haven't locked horns in a one-on-one contest yet. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a possible singles match between Vaquer and Ripley in the future.