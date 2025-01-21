  • home icon
Rhea Ripley makes a major claim regarding Tiffany Stratton after their championship wins; sends a message to top WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 21, 2025 07:03 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com and Rhea Ripley on X)
Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton are champions in WWE. (Image Credits: WWE.com and Rhea Ripley on X)

Rhea Ripley has made a major claim regarding Tiffany Stratton. She said the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion likes her more than Nia Jax.

Stratton and Jax teamed up for months before the 25-year-old superstar finally decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. On the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Stratton dethroned The Irresistible Force to win the Women's Championship. The former champion is yet to receive her rematch for the title.

On Twitter/X, Ripley sent a message to Nia Jax regarding her former ally after she ambushed The Eradicator.

"She’s just mad @tiffstrattonwwe always liked me more," wrote Ripley.
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

The Undertaker opened up about his segment with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley shared a wholesome moment on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere after Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom claimed he didn't want to take the spotlight away from the newly crowned Women's World Champion. The Undertaker said:

“Originally, I was going to do an entrance and an interview, which would would have been fine. I think they had somebody that that was going to interview me. And then they just thought ['Taker appearing after Ripley vs. Morgan] would make that whole thing even bigger for [Ripley]. When they told me, at first, I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ And I was like, ‘That’s her moment. I don’t want to step on any part of that. This is the payoff to a very long storyline and I sure don’t want to come out and step on her moment.'”

Ripley and Jax previously met at Elimination Chamber: Perth, where The Eradicator successfully defended the Women's World Championship. Nia Jax will aim to win the rematch at Saturday Night's Main Event.

