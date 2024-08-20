Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, and more WWE stars react to 33-year-old's personal update

Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars have reacted to a 33-year-old's personal update today on social media. The star in question welcomed a new addition to her family today.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder), announced that they have adopted a blind puppy named Paisley. Green noted that Paisley was attacked by a Rottweiler and suffered brain trauma.

Trending

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the happy couple's announcement. SmackDown star Blair Davenport noted that Paisley has finally found her home. Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Mickie James, Carmelo Hayes, and many more stars reacted to the announcement, as seen in the image below.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Stars react to Green's announcement on Instagram.

Chelsea Green competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July but came up short after Tiffany Stratton sent her crashing through two tables below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Chelsea Green

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of Chelsea Green and claimed she was very entertaining.

The veteran is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven but has never held a singles title in the promotion. Chelsea Green hasn't competed in a televised match on SmackDown since she was defeated by Bianca Belair in under a minute on the July 19 edition of the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell complimented Green for her personality and noted that it has always connected with him. The legend claimed she was the most entertaining female star in the company.

"She just has that personality that connects. It always connected with me not just in the ring but outside because that's her personality. Very, very likable, and she plays bumbling heel to perfection. You always wonder, what is she going to do next? What is she going to say? How is she going to act? Very, very entertaining. I think she is the most entertaining female talent they have in WWE. I mean, she can do anything. She can read a phone book, and I'd watch it." [34:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Chelsea Green recently shared that she would love for Matt Cardona to return to WWE. Only time will tell if the former Intercontinental Champion ever gets the chance to return to WWE sometime in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback