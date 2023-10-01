Rhea Ripley has a message for Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch ahead of major title matches

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to post a message for Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch ahead of their major title matches at No Mercy.

Ripley has always been on her Judgment Day teammate Dominik's side during the latter's matches. However, she has been absent from WWE television for quite some time now. Mami hasn't had an appearance since a returning Nia Jax assaulted her after her bout against Raquel Rodriguez.

Dirty Dom is set to face Trick Williams with the NXT North American Championship on the line, and on the other hand, Lynch is ready to defend her title against former champion Tiffany Stratton.

The Eradicator took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of each match on the NXT No Mercy card. However, she put a clown face on every wrestler, including Becky Lynch, who recently had a controversial take on the booking of the women's division.

Rhea Ripley also outlined the only face visible in the photo of Dominik Mysterio with purple heart emojis.

You can check out a screenshot of Ripley's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story.

It remains to be seen if Mami will show up for her Judgment Day teammate's bout today.

WWE's latest signing, Jade Cargill, is also heavily speculated to show up during today's No Mercy.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch will defend their titles? Let us know in the comments section below.