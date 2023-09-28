Top WWE star slams creative for treatment of current superstars; takes shot at Rhea Ripley

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently slammed WWE Creative for their treatment of the RAW women's division.

Despite having a long list of female superstars on the Monday Night RAW roster, only a few have been featured regularly on television. Speaking on After the Bell earlier this month, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins claimed female superstars "haven't been showcased as well as they could have been over the past six months."

During her recent interview with the New York Post, Lynch backed up her husband, slamming WWE Creative for the lack of TV time given to the RAW women's division, naming Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, and Candice LeRae as superstars who could become top names if given the opportunity.

"I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody's getting any TV time. If nobody's getting any storytime then they can't rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are," she said.

The NXT Women's Champion dubbed Stark an "invaluable asset." She also took a shot at the current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

"Being in the ring with her [Zoey Stark], she is phenomenal, she is intense, she is athletic. She loves this. She is great. She's an a–hole, but she's great and with a bit of time she is going to be a big star and main player. I think Xia Li has such a cool character and we haven't seen any of these things from her. She had a little momentum and then it all stopped. It's hard to gain momentum if you don't get no TV time and it's hard to get TV time if there is nothing to fight for. We know that Rhea Ripley only likes hanging out with the lads [of The Judgement Day] and doesn't like getting hit. So that's why I came along with my championship trying to give people some opportunities."

Becky Lynch boldly criticized a major WWE creative decision. Check out the details here.

Becky Lynch wants to give female WWE RAW superstars credibility

Last week, Becky Lynch requested to face Tegan Nox in an NXT Women's Championship match. However, the company denied her request to award Natalya the title match instead after she filled in for Lynch at Superstar Spectacle in India. Nevertheless, Nox defeated Natalya last Monday to earn a shot at The Man's title.

In her interview with the New York Post, Lynch disclosed that she desires to give more female RAW stars credibility by allowing them to showcase themselves in title matches.

"Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on Raw. So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch is willing to "kick Jade Cargill's a**" in WWE. Check out her comments here.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.