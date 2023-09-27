Top WWE star confirms major title match was scrapped on RAW

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently confirmed that she was supposed to defend her title against Tegan Nox on WWE RAW last week.

Earlier this month, Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Six days later, The Man defended her title against Natalya on Monday Night RAW. Reports suggested Lynch initially asked to put her title on the line against Tegan Nox on that episode of the Red Brand. However, her request was denied as the company awarded Natalya for working double duty at Superstar Spectacle in India.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Lynch confirmed these reports, disclosing that she wanted to give opportunities to women who have not been getting any.

"There is full truth in that. That was one of the things that I wanted to do with this title. I wanted to have open challenges for the women who haven't been getting opportunities, women that have been in the back that love wrestling and that want an opportunity and haven't been able to get it."

Tegan Nox defeated Natalya on this week's WWE RAW

Despite getting sidelined on the September 18 episode of Monday Night RAW, Tegan Nox received another opportunity to pursue the NXT Women's Championship on this week's RAW.

The 28-year-old squared off against Natalya in a number-one contender's match for Lynch's title. Nox successfully defeated the 41-year-old veteran to earn herself a title shot. However, she would have to wait for her championship match as Lynch is scheduled to put her title on the line against the former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy next Saturday.

