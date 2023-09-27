NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently criticized WWE's decision to keep her and Trish Stratus off the SummerSlam card.

Lynch, Stratus, and Lita teamed up at WrestleMania 39 to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. However, the Diva of the Decade later turned on her partners, attacking Lita backstage and Lynch in the ring after costing them the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Over the next few months, Stratus and Lynch feuded. The Hall of Famer defeated The Man at Night of Champions. While the company reportedly planned for the two to have another match at SummerSlam, it was not included in the PLE's card. As Lynch seemed unhappy with the decision, Chief Content Officer Triple H urged her and superstars who were not on the show to turn their lemons into lemonade.

Lynch and Stratus ended up squaring off in a steel cage match at Payback. The two ladies stole the show with their impressive performance. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Lynch addressed the controversy surrounding her and Stratus not being at SummerSlam. She claimed the company should have let them have the match at SummerSlam.

"I very much had the old chip on my shoulder as I often do. I think both of us had it because of that. I didn't want to just have five minutes on SummerSlam and not have the blowoff that we were capable of at Payback. In that way, I'm very grateful. But I think there obviously should have been the priority for the SummerSlam card and have us have that match on SummerSlam. But it's one of those things where the chips fall where they may. You have to make lemonade out of the lemons you're given and we did just that."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised Trish Stratus' cage match against Becky Lynch

One of those who enjoyed watching Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch square off at Payback was WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he did not expect the level of performance Lynch and Stratus gave.

"Well, my thoughts are it was outstanding. Two girls, putting it on like that, they tore the house down, and like I said, I didn't expect that much from them. I expected a great match, but I didn't expect what they put on, so they really stole the show, I can tell you that," he said.

