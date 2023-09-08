"They really stole the show" - WWE Hall of Famer was a fan of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' Steel Cage match (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has nothing but good things to say about Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's Steel Cage match at last week's WWE Payback 2023.

While Lynch and Stratus' feud was criticized for being lackluster and stretched, its conclusion was fittingly spectacular. The two women brutalized each other inside the cage, leaving the crowd gasping for breath. Though Zoey Stark also got involved, Becky Lynch fended off all shenanigans to emerge victorious.

While The Man is expected to move on to bigger and better things now on RAW, what lies ahead for Trish Stratus remains to be seen going forward.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that the Cage match was "outstanding." The Hall of Famer added that though he was expecting Lynch and Stratus to put up a great bout, they massively exceeded his expectations.

"Well, my thoughts are it was outstanding. Two girls, putting it on like that, they tore the house down, and like I said, I didn't expect that much from them. I expected a great match, but I didn't expect what they put on, so they really stole the show, I can tell you that," said Long. [3:49 - 4:06]

Check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley wants a match with Becky Lynch

In an interview with India Today ahead of Superstar Spectacle, Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to get into the ring with Becky Lynch.

The Women's World Champion stated that she was expecting The Man to step up to her soon. Ripley also reserved a lot of praise for Lynch, saying she was one of the best in WWE.

"I expect a huge challenge from The Man, Becky. She has definitely made a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," Ripley said.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Lynch vs. Ripley is arguably the biggest showdown for the Women's Title WWE could book on the RAW brand.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had the best match of the night at Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.