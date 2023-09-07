Rhea Ripley wants to face 36-year-old star at WWE WrestleMania 40

Current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, has revealed who she wants to get in the ring with at WWE WrestleMania 40. And her choice couldn't be any better, as Mami wants to take on Becky Lynch on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Judgment Day member successfully took the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Since then, Ripley has managed to retain her title against the likes of Natalya, Zelina Vega and, most recently, Raquel Rodriguez.

On September 8, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, The Nightmare is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Natalya at the Superstar Spectacle live event in India.

Ahead of the event, Rhea Ripley sat down with Alan Jose John of India Today and expressed her desire to face Becky Lynch in the ring next year. Before issuing a challenge to The Man for WrestleMania 40, the champion had nothing but praise for the 36-year-old star.

"I expect a huge challenge from The Man, Becky. She has definitely made a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," Ripley said.

She added:

"And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge." [H/T - India Today]

Cathy Kelley opens up about her personal relationship with Rhea Ripley

WWE personality Cathy Kelley, and Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship has been the talk of the Stamford-based promotion for a while.

With Samatha Irvin being moved to Monday Night RAW and Kelly now on SmackDown, it has left the friendship between the latter and Mami at odds.

While speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 34-year-old female star spoke about her current dynamic with Rhea Ripley.

"I knew that you were going to bring that up, but I'm actually very private about that side of my life. I've never publicly spoken about my personal life. It comes with the territory, like people are invested... I will say, though, that Rhea is an icon and a legend and like an absolute ratings machine (and) ticket draw," she said.

The WWE fans in India are excited to see Mami defend her title against the Queen of Harts. It remains to be seen if Ripley retains her championship at the Superstar Spectacle show.

