Rhea Ripley Misses RAW Before WWE Crown Jewel & Sends Message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:09 GMT
The star has spoken out (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken out (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley missed WWE RAW before Crown Jewel. The star had other commitments before the big show.

Ripley has a huge match at WWE Crown Jewel. She will have to face Asuka, who has been something of a force in the compant over the last few weeks. In that short time, she has betrayed IYO SKY, slapped Kairi Sane, attacked Rhea Ripley, and a lot more. When they meet at Crown Jewel, Ripley will finally have the chance to set things right. At the show, SKY will team with Ripley, while Asuka teams with Sane.

Tonight, IYO SKY was left alone against the Kabuki Warriors. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY had a match, but to Sane's reluctance. She did her job and was able to defeat SKY thanks to interference from Asuka. They then proceeded to attack the tar even after the match was done and beat her down. SKY was left alone to take on the numbers.

Meanwhile, Ripley is in Australia ahead of Crown Jewel. The star was doing media and missed RAW, unable to be there and help out her partner. Now, the stars are going into the bout with a disadvantage and with less momentum than their opposition.

Even if she missed the show, Ripley still sent messages saying that The Kabuki Warriors would pay for what they did.

Rhea Ripley is heading for an odd end to 2025 in WWE

The year is now drawing to a close and it seems that Rhea Ripley in particular, is having an odd ending to it.

In the beginning of the year, she spent a lot of time going after the title. During that point, her biggest opponent was also IYO SKY. The two battled several times, and Ripley kept losing. Since then though, she has changed her approach, and developed respect for the star.

Since Naomi is out, it was thought Ripley would go after the title again, but that did not happen. Instead, she is forming a new friendship and helping SKY while she battles against two stars who were supposed to be family.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
