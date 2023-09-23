Rhea Ripley mocks 33-year-old WWE Superstar; star rumored to join the Judgement Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently poked fun at JD McDonagh for the latter's size of his head.

The former NXT Superstar has been trying to gain the trust of the Judgment Day in recent weeks. From helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest win the WWE undisputed Tag-Team Championships at Payback, to gifting Priest a custom Money in the Bank briefcase, McDonagh has inched closer towards becoming the latest member of the Judgment Day.

McDonagh has also crossed paths with Cody Rhodes during his current run. Few weeks back, the American Nightmare made fun of McDonagh for the size of his head, and remarked that he should next be in line to have a Funko Pop doll. Fans have since shared hilarious pictures of the star with a Funko Pop head on top. McDonagh was not happy as he recently asked who was responsible for making such pictures. Rhea Ripley has now reacted to his tweet and called the picture an 'Art'.

It will be interesting to see if McDonagh is accepted by The Judgment Day into their group in the coming weeks.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't trust JD McDonagh

The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominant WWE factions in modern history. One of the main reasons for their success has been their strength in unity.

JD McDonagh, Finn Balor's fellow Irishman, has tried to gain the trust of the group in recent weeks. In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley was asked about McDonagh. Even though the former NXT star has helped out the Judgment Day in recent weeks, the Eradicator of the group still remained skeptical about the star's intentions to join the family.

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too, just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him," Rhea said.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

