Rhea Ripley mocks Liv Morgan after WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to mock Liv Morgan following her win at the Payback premium live event.

Prior to Ripley's title defense against Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan took to Twitter and asked her tag team partner to "f*ck" Ripley up. Morgan is currently injured in real life and was attacked by The Eradicator before being taken off WWE television.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley mocked Morgan by posting a photo from the event for her tweet after she successfully defended the Women's World Championship at Payback.

Check out Ripley's response to Morgan's:

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Rodriguez previously regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, an unprovoked attack from Ripley led to them losing the titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Ripley and Morgan were also former tag team partners before they went their separate paths. The 26-year-old went on to join The Judgment Day, while Morgan focused on her singles career and captured the SmackDown Women's Title.

Could Nia Jax return to WWE for a match against Rhea Ripley?

Nia Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion who departed WWE in 2021. However, earlier this year, she made an appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event as the 30th entrance in the Women's Rumble match.

According to Vince Russo, WWE could consider bringing back Jax and have her feud with Rhea Ripley. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated that there isn't anything interesting going on in the women's division. He said:

"Bro that's so difficult right now, because there's nothing going on. There's nothing going on in the Women's division. To me, the only way you could bring her in is as an opponent for Rhea Ripley. I'm not saying that does anything for me, but what else? "

Expand Tweet

With Ripley successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback, she will now shift her focus to facing Natalya. At the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show in India, the Judgment Day member will once again put her title on the line.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley taking a shot at Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comment section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here