WWE should bring back 39-year-old former champion to face Rhea Ripley after releasing her 2 years ago, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has been the #1 female star in WWE in 2023, starting from her Royal Rumble win and now sitting atop the RAW Women's Division. Former WCW Champion Vince Russo believes that the company should bring back a certain 39-year-old three-time Champion to face the Eradicator.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Russo about Nia Jax, who was released nearly two years ago. She returned for a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble and seemingly has little interest in competing outside of WWE.

When asked about a potential return, Vince Russo says that Nia Jax, a three-time champion in WWE, should come back as an opponent for Rhea Ripley:

"Bro that's so difficult right now, because there's nothing going on. There's nothing going on in the Women's division. To me, the only way you could bring her in is as an opponent for Rhea Ripley. I'm not saying that does anything for me, but what else? " (From 01:10 to 01:32)

Nia Jax teased taking down Rhea Ripley in an exclusive interview

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley have crossed paths before and had one singles match in the summer of 2021 - a few months before Jax was released. On that occasion, it was The Eradicator, then still a newcomer, who picked up the win and made a statement. It was arguably one of Nia Jax's best matches in WWE.

Speaking to wrestling legend Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Nia Jax praised Rhea Ripley and said she may need to knock the Women's World Champion down a couple of pegs:

"I think Becky's doing her own thing with Trish [Stratus], and I think that's good. I love Trish. Yeah [surprised Stratus returned]. Trish, honestly, she looks incredible. She's ageless, I'm jealous of her. Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs."

It will be interesting to see the response Nia Jax gets when she makes her come back to WWE. One thing is for sure: everybody watching will hope that she has made some major adjustments in the ring.

Based on her social media, she seems to be doing well in her fitness journey outside of wrestling.

