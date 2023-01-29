Rhea Ripley mocks Roman Reigns on Instagram ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Rhea Ripley recently mocked Roman Reigns with a short message, via her official Instagram handle.

Ripley and Reigns are both in preparation for the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Eradicator will participate in the 30-Women Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his title against Kevin Owens.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley quoted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and took a dig at him in the process.

"Acknowledge me," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story:

Rhea Ripley will be a favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former RAW Women's Champion has enjoyed an illustrious career in the WWE but hasn't won a Royal Rumble Match.

A large portion of the WWE Universe is also backing her to outlast 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns on his gameplan heading into the Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Speaking on "The Tonight Show," Reigns briefly spoke about his game plan against Owens. Reigns said:

"Don't change anything," Reigns said. [From 5:52 onwards]

Reigns continued and stated how confident he is heading into the Royal Rumble PLE. He added:

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body." [0:05 - 0:54]

Roman Reigns has been feuding with Kevin Owens for weeks. The two men have been going back and forth amid Reigns' ongoing issues with Sami Zayn and the angle with The Bloodline.

