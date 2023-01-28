Roman Reigns takes a dig at Kevin Owens ahead of their clash at WWE Royal Rumble on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a plethora of names that could potentially challenge him at WWE WrestleMania 39 this year. But in order to get there himself, the champion has to go over longtime rival Kevin Owens tonight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This will be their third encounter in the January extravaganza, with both Owens and Reigns scoring a win over each other in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Ahead of the event, Reigns joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, where the latter asked whether the champion had some strategy going into the high-profile match. Reigns responded:

"Don't change anything." [5:52]

He further added that he has mostly picked up wins over The Prizefighter, so much so that he is confident going into the Rumble event.

"I've been beating up Kevin Owens for years now. Let me give this guys due. This is a tough, sturdy guy, and he's a little crazy. He's willing to do anything out there. But I've faced him a few times and I've been pretty successful. So for me, I just feel like, as long as I don't change anything, if it's not broke, don't break it, just stay in the same system, and pretty much I feel like I'm genetically coded to beat Kevin Owens every time." [6:03-6:30]

Check out the entire interview down below:

You can read more about why Kevin Owens should beat Roman Reigns here.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Tribal Chief was asked who he would face on The Showcase of the Immortals if not for The Rock, who has been clamoring for a match against the former. However, The Brahma Bull has announced ahead of time that he won't be ready for Mania.

This was reasserted by Reigns, who claimed that it's different to work out regularly and be ready for a wrestling match.

If not for The Rock, Reigns mentioned Sami Zayn and was all praise for Cody Rhodes and his performance at WWE Hell in a Cell last year. The latter is set to return for the Royal Rumble match tonight.

