5 reasons why Kevin Owens should dethrone Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble 

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is nearly here. The event will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28th. The event will feature two big Royal Rumble Matches and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Head Of The Table is in the middle of an incredible run as champion. He first won the Universal Championship nearly two and a half years ago and before later capturing the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. He has appeared unbeatable ever since.

While Roman Reigns has had an incredible reign as champion, there's always a chance that The Tribal Chief could drop the titles at any time, including at the WWE Royal Rumble event.

It could be argued that there's no better time for the iconic superstar to lose his titles and that there's no better person to win them than Kevin Owens. This article will look at several key reasons why The Prize Fighter should become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

Below are five reasons why Kevin Owens should dethrone Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Kevin Owens hasn't won a world title in years

Kevin Owens is a fantastic superstar. While many doubted him due to his looks, he proved every doubter wrong by being an incredible pro wrestler. Owens has found more success than anybody expected, possibly himself included.

During Kevin's WWE career, The Prize Fight has won the NXT Championship, United States Championship, and even the Universal Title, which he last held from the end of 2016 until early 2017. While Owens has had success since, he's never been a world champion in those six years.

The Prize Fighter should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble because a talent as good as he is shouldn't go this long without a major world title. While six years is far too long, winning the gold could be a significant step towards correcting his career trajectory.

#4. A RAW star holding the title could help the brand

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

RAW recently celebrated being on the air for thirty years. For most of that time, the red brand was the "A-show" of World Wrestling Entertainment. Every other show played second fiddle and inevitably mattered less than Monday Night RAW. However, that role has seemingly changed.

Once SmackDown moved to FOX in 2019, it could be argued that the blue brand is now the "A-show" in WWE. It typically has the most viewers, which is certainly an indication that it's the most important. Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is a SmackDown star and primarily appears on the blue brand.

WWE could shake up this notion in the coming days. If Kevin Owens manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble, RAW will now have the world champion instead of SmackDown. While Owens would likely pull double duty, the red brand would still be home to the top dog.

#3. A title loss could add intrigue to the Sami Zayn-The Bloodline story

One of the most intriguing storylines in pro wrestling heading into the WWE Royal Rumble is the dynamic between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. The Canadian star attempted to earn favor with the group over six months ago and eventually became a member of the faction.

Recently, however, there's been a lot of turmoil within the group. While Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso support Sami, Roman and Paul Heyman seemingly detest the Canadian star. Sami was even recently put on trial and warned ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble.

Given the issues within the group, the entire dynamic of the faction could shift if Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble. It could be argued that Owens winning the belt will only further add to The Bloodline's story, potentially making the move worthwhile.

#2. Kevin Owens should win at the WWE Royal Rumble because he isn't a part-timer

Kevin Owens

As noted, Roman Reigns is a fantastic world champion. He always gets one of the biggest, if not the biggest, reactions from the audience whenever he appears. Reigns can talk on the microphone and deliver in the ring.

Simply put: Roman Reigns is a star. For all of his many positives, however, comes one negative. Reigns is no longer a full-time competitor. The Tribal Chief doesn't appear at live events, and he even misses many episodes of RAW & SmackDown.

While being away certainly adds to his star power, it does somewhat diminish the weekly shows. If Kevin Owens wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble, however, fans will have a champion they know will appear week in and week out. This makes each show far more interesting.

#1. A title change could lead to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being split

Roman Reigns standing over Drew McIntyre

Perhaps the biggest reason why Kevin Owens should win at the WWE Royal Rumble comes down to the current problem with the world titles. Both RAW and SmackDown's world title is on the shoulders of Roman Reigns.

As noted, this is an issue for a few reasons. Roman rarely appears on RAW and he's part-time at best anyway. While Owens becoming the champion helps that, it could lead to an even bigger change.

Kevin Owens should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble and then spit the belts back up. This will benefit the red brand as the show will once again have a regular champion, but it will also allow for both rosters to have more title opportunities and storylines related to the world championship moving forward.

