Rhea Ripley mocks WWE Superstar with a new hilarious nickname

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to hilariously mock WWE NXT Superstar, Axiom.

During a recent episode of NXT, Ripley was involved in a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and Axiom. The Eradicator hilariously referred to the 26-year-old as a "power ranger".

Taking to Twitter, Axiom posted a photo of his new pink attire to which Ripley reacted by calling him "pink ranger".

Check out Ripley's response to Axiom:

Expand Tweet

In recent weeks, Ripley has regularly appeared on NXT. She also accompanied Dominik Mysterio during his match against Wes Lee and was in his corner when he became the new NXT North American Champion.

She has also been involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria. A few weeks ago, Ripley defeated the 26-year-old superstar in a singles match.

Vince Russo believes WWE dropped the ball with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion and successfully defended her title against Natalya. However, she was not featured on the SummerSlam main card and only appeared during Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Russo expressed his frustration regarding Ripley's recent booking. He believes that WWE hasn't presented her with formidable opponents. Russo said:

"I feel they dropped the ball by not creating any believable opponents for her [Rhea Ripley]. So it's nothing she's done; it's just the failure to create worthy opponents for her."

Expand Tweet

On the main roster, Ripley has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. The two women could cross paths in a singles match for the Women's World Championship at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, in NXT, The Eradicator will team up with "Dirty" Dom for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee.

Would you like to see more of Ripley on NXT? Sound off in the comment section.