Veteran is unhappy with Rhea Ripley's WWE booking; reveals how they "dropped the ball" with her (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE has "dropped the ball" with Rhea Ripley by not pitting any credible challengers for her Women's World Title.

As prominently as she has been showcased on RAW since her WrestleMania 39 triumph, Ripley's lack of title defenses has frustrated fans. The Judgment Day member didn't defend her gold either at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam 2023.

While it looks like she will put the title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez or Candice LeRae soon, the fact that WWE hasn't booked her in a major title defense has come under the scanner. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Vince Russo, too, stated that WWE hadn't presented any worthy opponents for Rhea Ripley.

The former WCW Champion believed a lack of notable World Championship defenses was bringing Ripley's stock down in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I feel they dropped the ball by not creating any believable opponents for her [Rhea Ripley]. So it's nothing she's done; it's just the failure to create worthy opponents for her," said Vince Russo. [34:27 - 34:40]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Rhea Ripley's work on this week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't mince any words before criticizing Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

He mentioned that Ripley's match against Hartwell and the subsequent scuffle between The Judgment Day member and LeRae featured subpar acting. He also advised WWE to have the three undergo acting workshops to hone their skills.

"All three of you ladies should not be on prime-time television. I am sorry, bro. Hire an acting coach and producers, and make them do reps and reps and reps till they are TV-ready. If it's not good enough, don't air it. Make them have to work. These are high-school actresses at best. All three of them," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen when WWE books a match between The Eradicator and Candice LeRae to settle their differences. Ripley has also had her differences with Raquel Rodriguez over the past few weeks, and the latter has not taken kindly to The Nightmare injuring her on an episode of RAW. They have brawled over the last few weeks, and a match between them could also be on the cards.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Ripley's title reign has been underwhelming? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here