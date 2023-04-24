Rhea Ripley must face returning 3-time women's champion for the first time ever in WWE after Backlash, says veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is at the top of her game right now in WWE, and while she is slated to defend her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash, Bill Apter would love to see the Australian star face Ronda Rousey soon.

The Rowdy One has not competed since WrestleMania 39, as she is currently dealing with a forearm injury that is expected to keep her away from the ring for longer.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the biggest female stars as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and WWE will do all it can to ensure she has a strong reign.

Every champion needs credible opponents to legitimize their run, and Bill Apter felt Ronda Rousey was the perfect rival for Rhea Ripley. While the never-seen-before WWE match might not happen immediately after Backlash, it could be an ideal championship showdown for a PLE like SummerSlam.

Here's what the legendary journalist had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis about wanting to see Rousey vs. Ripley:

"I'd also like to see her against Rhea Ripley. I think right now, Rhea is at the pinnacle of where they've built her to, and she is handling it so very well. I think Ronda Rousey challenging her for her belt would be very intriguing." [From 7:30 onwards]

There has been a loss of luster: Bill Apter on Ronda Rousey's WWE career

The main topic of discussion on The Wrestling Time Machine this week was whether Ronda Rousey still had a passion for pro wrestling.

Teddy Long wasn't a fan of her recent statements, as we'd reported earlier, and Bill Apter chimed in by adding that the Baddest Woman on the Planet might have seen the WWE gig as a "fun payday" when she first walked into the company.

"I think with her, this was a fun payday at the beginning. There has been a loss of luster; it's now settled in that this is a job," said Apter. [3:49 - 4:03]

The veteran wrestling personality even responded to co-host Mac Davis' claims about Rousey not liking being called a wrestler.

Bill Apter said he enjoyed her "shoot-style" approach inside the squared circle and gave the 36-year-old props for her performances thus far.

"She is a fighter, and I disagree with you respectfully, but in the early time that she was in WWE and in wrestling, she put on a hell of a performance, and it was all very shoot-like with everybody she was wrestling," he continued. "So, I appreciated the time she has put in there." [4:26 - 4:53]

It remains to be seen when the Baddest Woman on the Planet will make her in-ring return and whether she will be a part of the WWE Draft or not.

Are you a fan of Ronda Rousey's work as a pro wrestler? Sound off in the comments section below.

