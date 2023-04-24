WWE Hall of Famer feels Ronda Rousey had no right to make heated statement, doubts her interest in wrestling amidst absence (Exclusive)

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey is currently one of the most polarizing stars in WWE, and former manager Teddy Long recently gave his honest thoughts about the superstar's career progression in wrestling.

Rousey signed with WWE in 2017 and has won three women's championships over the past six years. She has also been a part of several high-profile feuds.

The former UFC Champion is never afraid to speak her mind as she publicly called out the WWE over the booking of her feud against Liv Morgan in a controversial Instagram post. Teddy Long recently stated that while he had personally interacted with Ronda Rousey and liked her, he questioned the former SmackDown Women's Champion's dedication to pro wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE legend said that for someone who hasn't been in the business for long enough, her recent outburst against the company might be out of place.

"I like her. I've met her, and she is a really nice person, but, to me, she just doesn't show that she has the interest in pro wrestling like a person that has been in the business like myself. You've got to show some type of dedication. Maybe this comment that she made, I don't really understand what it is, but when you're going to make statements like that, you've got to be around, you've got to be in this business for some time, you've got to know what you're talking about. Like I said, I just am not really even going to comment on it because I don't understand any of it." [3:01 - 3:32]

Teddy Long is unsure about Ronda Rousey's impact in WWE

Ronda Rousey had a successful run until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and went on a hiatus that lasted for nearly three years after her loss in the show's main event.

The former UFC Champion's return last year initially seemed like a shot in the arm for WWE, who needed a significant name in the women's division. However, as time passed, the former RAW Women's Champion grew less popular with the audience and, as things stand, has been out with an injury since WrestleMania 39.

While legendary journalist Bill Apter firmly believed WWE's investment in Ronda Rousey had paid rich dividends for the company, Teddy Long was unsure about her impact as he wasn't aware of the metrics of her on-screen performances.

"Well, I don't know because I mean, I don't know any backstage stuff to say, 'Well, when she was working with who or whoever,' you know, or if that segment was a high segment and how she'd done in the ratings part as far as people wanting to buy tickets to see her. So, I don't know." [2:40 - 3:00]

It remains to be seen when the former women's champion will return to in-ring action and whether she will be a part of the upcoming WWE Draft.

Do you think Ronda Rousey has genuinely lost her enthusiasm towards WWE and wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

