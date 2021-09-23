"I would love to go to SmackDown and step in the ring with them" - Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. discuss who they would like to face next

WWE Women's Tag Team champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were on WWE's the Bump this week, and the duo, now dubbed Super Brutality, discussed who they would like to defend the tag titles against.

Ripley acknowledged that Nox and Shotzi had picked up multiple clean wins over Natalya and Tamina back when the latter were the Women's Tag Team champions. Rhea added that although she had never gone one-on-one with Shotzi, they still competed as part of the same team.

The Nightmare also pointed out that she had a lot of history with Tegan Nox during her time in NXT, and she would relish the opportunity to step into the squared circle with them again.

“They beat the former tag champs three times. So definitely 110%. I know that Nikki is on the same page with me on this one. We love a good challenge and Tegan and Shotzi, they’re a challenge. We’re down for that. I would love to go to SmackDown and step in the ring with them again. I have never faced Shotzi. I’ve been in a tag match with Shotzi in a tag match with her on my team, but I’ve never faced her. And Tegan, I’ve faced her quite a few times and you know the history there. So it’s always good fun stepping in the ring with Tegan. I know that she brings it every single time and she’s gonna want to punch me in the face for sure. So, I’m down for it.”

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. stunned Natalya and Tamina on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. are the new odd pairing in the WWE. The two former RAW Women's champions managed to grab the win in their respective singles matchups over the former tag team champions Natalya and Tamina.

With the tag team gold on the line on RAW, Super Brutality smashed through Natalya and Tamina to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships and put the rest of the Women's division on notice.

Also Read

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. go up against Tegan Nox and Shotzi with the tag team titles on the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Daniel Wood