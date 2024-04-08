Rhea Ripley has a non-PG reaction to Damian Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Night Two of WrestleMania 40 saw Damian Priest win the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rhea Ripley is thrilled. Mami had a great reaction to her Judgment Day teammate becoming WWE RAW's top champion.

Priest successfully cashed his Money in the Bank contract in on Drew McIntyre after CM Punk attacked him. This came after an epic match between The Scottish Warrior and Seth Rollins, which saw an overload of finishers. The Archer of Infamy took advantage of the chaos to leave WrestleMania 40 with a title, having lost two the previous night.

Ripley took to Twitter to send a non-PG message to WWE fans who doubted whether Damian Priest's cash-in would be successful. The Women's World Champion stated how proud she is of the now-former Señor Money in the Bank.

You can view the tweet HERE:

"Proud is a f**king understatement! S*CK IT LOSERS," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

So, ultimately, WrestleMania 40 was a net positive for The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest may have lost the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but the latter won a bigger prize.

While Dominik Mysterio was on the losing side of his tag team match, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in a brilliant contest in the opener of the two-night event.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Was Damian Priest's successful cash-in the right call? Yes - It's about time! No - This was Drew's moment! 0 votes View Discussion