  • Rhea Ripley has one word reaction after 37-year-old female star gets slapped on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has one word reaction after 37-year-old female star gets slapped on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:01 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A female star was on the receiving end of a slap on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley has now reacted to this.

As Rhea Ripley became close friends with IYO SKY, Asuka had voiced her displeasure over this as the two women continued to argue backstage. On the 22nd September episode of RAW, Rhea faced off against Asuka and won. After the match, the Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane attacked her. IYO came out to convince her friends to back off. However, they both turned on her. Last week on RAW, IYO continued to refer to Kairi and Asuka as her family. However, she was on the receiving end of a poison mist from the Empress of Tomorrow. Therefore, a match was made between the Kabuki Warriors and Ripley, as well as IYO SKY.

Tonight, on the red brand, Asuka demanded a match between IYO and Kairi Sane. When the Empress of Tomorrow informed her that she would be facing the former WWE Women's Champion, Kairi was hesitant. Hence, Asuka slapped her and told her she had better win. Rhea responded to this segment on social media with a single word.

“Family,” wrote Ripley.

Check out her tweet here:

Vince Russo highlighted how WWE has ruined Rhea Ripley's run

When Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of Judgment Day, they formed the Terror Twins as they feuded against their former stablemates. However, once that feud ended, they went their separate ways.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that WWE had something with the Terror Twins.

"They had something when Priest and Rhea were the Terror Twins. They had something there. And now, the minute they both went their separate ways, they went from here, and now we are back here (gestures downfall)."

It will be interesting to see if Mami will be able to win at Crown Jewel.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
