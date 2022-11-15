Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to fantastic fan art with former tag team partner

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to share some fan art that remembers her former tag team with Liv Morgan.

Earlier in 2022, prior to her joining The Judgment Day alongside Edge and Damian Priest, Rhea was part of a short-lived tag team with Liv Morgan. Though they never captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, they were a popular act with WWE fans. Morgan even united with AJ Styles and Finn Balor against The Judgment Day, until the latter joined the group himself.

Now, The Nightmare has taken to social media to share some fan art of the former fan-favorite team. Having previously turned heel on Liv Morgan, Rhea was surprisingly positive when addressing the artwork, depicting the two of them. In her caption, Ripley called the fan art 'cute', which may imply that her feelings for her the now-enemy may have changed.

"Cute." Ripley wrote

What was the fan response to the Rhea Ripley tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe have also taken to social media to respond to The Nightmare.

One fan shared an image of Saul Goodman, noting that it was not 'all good, man.'

The artist themselves noted that something had been unlocked.

One fan begged Rhea to "stop the madness."

J @jspersnol @RheaRipley_WWE STOP THIS MADNESS IM TO TIRED @RheaRipley_WWE STOP THIS MADNESS IM TO TIRED

Another fan wanted to see Liv Morgan join The Judgment Day.

Will Munch @Lvcr8R @RheaRipley_WWE Now that's @YaOnlyLivvOnce has snapped you should bring her to Judgment Day. Dom doesn't need ALL of your attention @RheaRipley_WWE Now that's @YaOnlyLivvOnce has snapped you should bring her to Judgment Day. Dom doesn't need ALL of your attention

Another WWE fan noted that the image was indeed 'cute', and attached a GIF of a screaming Jonah Hill.

Another fan then requested that Liv join The Judgment Day.

SHAYNA49ERSFAN @spann72 @RheaRipley_WWE JUDGEMENT DAY RHEA AND LIV LOOKS CUTE TOGETHER 🥰⚖️ @RheaRipley_WWE JUDGEMENT DAY RHEA AND LIV LOOKS CUTE TOGETHER 🥰⚖️ https://t.co/jvno59pZLD

Ripley was added to the Women's WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series event on last night's Monday Night RAW.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? Did you enjoy her tag team with Liv Morgan? Would you like to see Liv join The Judgment Day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

