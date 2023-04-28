Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to The Judgment Day possibly splitting in the WWE Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft is right around the corner, and Rhea Ripley firmly believes that her faction, The Judgment Day, should stick together under the same brand.

Throughout the years, several factions and tag teams have gone their separate paths, courtesy of the WWE Draft.

In reaction to a poll from USA Network, Ripley suggested that her faction should be kept under the same brand. The Judgment Day consists of Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

"Keep" wrote Ripley

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Rhea Ripley has one word reaction to Judgment Day possibly splitting in the Draft Rhea Ripley has one word reaction to Judgment Day possibly splitting in the Draft https://t.co/4UcGQWdsg2

Edge established The Judgment Day. His first members of the group were Ripley and Priest.

Shortly afterward, The Rated-R Superstar was booted out of his own faction and was replaced by Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio also turned heel to join the group.

Zelina Vega revealed that she bought flip-flops with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's names on it

Zelina Vega revealed that she has bought an interesting item with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's names on it.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Vega revealed that she has a pair of flip-flops with Dom and Ripley's names on them. Vega said:

"Initially, this started off with Dominik's name on it. Because I felt like if anybody should have been smacking up anybody, it should have been his mom [Angie]. So I brought it for her just in case she thought to use it. But then, I thought Rhea's face might actually look really good on this."

WWE @WWE Are we looking at a preview of #WWEBacklash Are we looking at a preview of #WWEBacklash? 👀 https://t.co/PZbmL8lkvi

Vega is a member of the Latino World Order and is feuding with Rhea Ripley. The newly reformed LWO has also been feuding with The Judgment Day.

At the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, Vega will challenge Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title. This will be The Eradicator's first title defense since beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

