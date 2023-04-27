"I brought it for her" - 32-year-old superstar reveals interesting item with Rhea Ripley's name on it ahead of WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega revealed that she has an interesting item with The Judgment Day's Dominik and Rhea Ripley's names on it.

The Judgment Day and LWO are currently involved in a rivalry leading up to the WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Zelina Vega is scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event.

The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the title after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Rhea Ripley was the first entrant in the bout but managed to go the distance and eliminate Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega revealed she has a flip-flop with Dominik and Rhea Ripley's names on it. She noted that she originally brought it for Dom's mother to hit him with but thought it might look good across Rhea's face as well.

"Initially, this started off with Dominik's name on it. Because I felt like if anybody should have been smacking up anybody, it should have been his mom [Angie]. So I brought it for her just in case she thought to use it. But then, I thought Rhea's face might actually look really good on this," said Zelina Vega. [From 00:16 - 00:32]

WWE Hall of Famer JBL wishes Zelina Vega luck ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash

Wrestling legend JBL wished Zelina Vega well in her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash.

JBL recently served as Baron Corbin's manager on RAW last year, but it didn't work out. The Hall of Famer could not get Corbin back on track and decided to leave him behind. The former Lone Wolf is now wandering around aimlessly backstage while reminding everyone that he is the last superstar to defeat Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the same episode of WWE's The Bump, JBL said he hopes Zelina can win at Backlash but reminded her to enjoy the moment even if she comes up short.

"That crowd is going to go nuts for you as they should, it is your home. You are going for a championship, I hope you win it. But whether you do or not, remember the moment. Don't forget to look around. Take memory pictures of it, because however long you live, you will always remember this night. I could not be more happy for you and could not be more proud of you," said JBL. [From 00:06 to 00:28]

Zelina Vega is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Carmella and won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021. Only time will tell if she can defeat Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash to capture her first singles title with the company.

