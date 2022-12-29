Rhea Ripley has a one-word reaction to WWE using Dominik's recent arrest for profits, fans disagree

WWE has decided to capitalize on Dominik Mysterio's recent arrest, and Rhea Ripley is unhappy with the decision.

Dominik decided to take Rhea Ripley to his grandparents' house for Christmas dinner this year. His father, Rey Mysterio, was unhappy, especially considering that the couple beat him like a Turkey at Thanksgiving. This time, the masked legend was prepared to stop his son from ruining another holiday.

Rey denied entry to the Judgment Day couple and called the cops on his son. Police arrested Dominik while 'Mami' Ripley was slapped across the face by the 25-year-old's mom, Angie.

WWE has decided to capitalize on the incident by launching a new shirt that carries pictures from Dominik's arrest. The series of images show the confrontation between Dominik and Rey Mysterio, the Judgment Day member in handcuffs, and the young star in the police car. The accompanying text on the t-shirt reads:

"Bail me out, Mami! I won't make it in jail" - a phrase used by Dominik during his arrest.

Ripley was not amused by the decision and made it known on Twitter. She reposted the link to the merchandise from the WWE shop and wrote, "WOW."

Thankfully, Ripley was there to bail Dominik out of jail, but we might be in for an awkward encounter at New Year's party.

WWE fans react to the hilarious merchandise

Although Ripley is not a fan of the shirt, the same can't be said for the rest of the fanbase. Fans saw the opportunity to poke fun at Dominik, and many suggested more merchandise with her quotes that we heard during the entire arrest scene.

Below are some of the funniest reactions to the new Dominik arrest t-shirt:

The creative team has reinvented Dominik's role in Judgment Day, especially his relationship with Rhea Ripley. The young star is now evidently having fun with his character alongside Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest as the top heel faction continues to explore opportunities on RAW.

