WWE News Roundup: Former champion released after arrest, Hall of Famer compares SmackDown Superstar to Brock Lesnar

We are back with another interesting edition of WWE News Roundup. Today's list consists of different stories involving current and former superstars. One celebrated Hall of Famer compared a top babyface from SmackDown to Brock Lesnar, while another wanted the company against practicing "double standards" regarding a recent firing.

The biggest news, however, was still Dominik Mysterio's surprisingly hilarious arrest. Here, we look at the stories that have dominated WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio released after arrest

Dominik Mysterio spent the second half of 2022 trying to get his family to warm up to "Mami" Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, his latest attempt led to his father, Rey Mysterio, calling the cops ahead of the Christmas celebrations. The dramatic arrest video also saw Ripley getting slapped across the face by Dominik's Mami mother.

Dominik and Ripley previously manhandled Rey Mysterio at Thanksgiving. This time, the legendary superstar was prepared to send his son behind bars. Dominik is currently out of jail, thanks to The Nightmare, but the New Year's dinner might get uncomfortable this weekend.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compares Braun Strowman to Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle recently stated that 39-year-old Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar. The Olympic gold medalist praised the SmackDown star's athleticism and said he would like to face him down the line.

"I would love to wrestle Braun. He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He's not as athletic as Brock, he's pretty close," said Angle." [H/T Fightful]

Strowman is currently feuding with The Imperium and is expected to engage in a massive title feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther on SmackDown.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer blasts "double standards" involving Mandy Rose

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently spoke about Mandy Rose's unceremonious exit from the company on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. She first explained that superstars must abide by the terms of their contracts and renew them if they feel comfortable.

However, she also discussed that Rose should have received a warning like her male counterparts. Medusa argued that if that weren't the case, it would be unfortunate for the former NXT Women's Champion to be subjected to double standards.

"I think there are things that still need to be changed. If it was a double standard, if there was no warning for her, guys get warnings in this business, and they're still employed there, which is unfortunate," added Madusa. [H/T Fightful]

Mandy Rose was quietly fired by WWE after her pictures from FanTime were allegedly leaked.

#4 Mandy Rose breaks silence after WWE release

As per backstage reports, WWE higher-ups had no option but to fire Mandy Rose due to the aforementioned controversy. The former NXT Women's Champion commented for the first time since her release in her recent Twitter post, where she thanked everyone for their support and announced a discount on her subscription-based service.

"Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks. Also, click here for 50% off subscriptions now until new years!" wrote Mandy Rose.

As of this writing, there are no updates on Rose's potential return to pro wrestling. However, fans can connect with the popular star on social media and subscription-based services.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes