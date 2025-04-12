Rhea Ripley opens up about her real-life relationship with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will feature a huge match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. These three women will be fighting for the right to be the Women's World Champion. However, before their fated bout, Ripley opened up about her real-life relationship with the other two women.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Rhea Ripley was asked about her feelings heading into WrestleMania 41. She was asked about the journey she, Belair, and IYO SKY have been on since joining WWE.

Ripley answered the question and shared her thoughts on SKY and Bianca Belair. She spoke highly of both women and recalled how they've all been on the same journey since day one.

"When it comes to them two I always step back and think about what we've been able to accomplish and overcome. I'm always going through my phone and looking at old photos of all of us, just like making history together and growing up together. From taking over RAW and SmackDown as a part of NXT to the first-ever Women's War Games to absolutely everything. We've always been there every step of the way," said Rhea Ripley. [From 5:50 - 6:23]

As The Eradicator mentioned, the three of them have accomplished a lot together. From winning world titles to creating history. Surely, they will be looking to make an even bigger impact at WrestleMania 41.

WWE may have spoiled the outcome of the Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY match

Heading into WrestleMania 41, the Triple Threat Match is anyone's game. Each superstar has the potential to be the last woman standing, but WWE may have already spoiled the outcome of the match.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion shared the official poster for Clash in Paris, the PLE scheduled to take place in August later this year. The poster features both Mami and the EST of WWE. However, the Genius of the Sky is nowhere to be seen.

This could suggest that WWE potentially plans on having SKY drop the title at WrestleMania 41 and having either Ripley or Belair proceed as the champion.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. After all, a poster cannot be used as the foundation to predict the outcome of one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, it is something to keep in mind.

