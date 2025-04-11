WWE drops potential major WrestleMania 41 title match spoiler with latest update

WWE has dropped a potential spoiler for one of the high-profile WrestleMania 41 title matches.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will contend for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a few days. The champion, IYO SKY, scored the belt from Ripley on March 3, two nights after The EST became the number one contender to it. However, the former Judgment Day star found a way to be added to the bout.

The reactions to the Triple Threat setting have been mixed. The negative sentiment stems from many believing that Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair was the money match. Is WWE eventually going that route after WrestleMania 41?

The poster for Clash in Paris was recently unveiled. The premium live event is scheduled for August 31, 2025. Interestingly, it does not feature IYO SKY, but Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are in it. Even their SmackDown counterparts, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, are featured on the poster.

Check out the new poster for WWE Clash in Paris:

While this is not a definitive spoiler that IYO SKY will drop the Women's World Title at the Show of Shows, it could be a sign that WWE intends to move on with a singles program later this year.

Konnan believes WWE fumbled the Women's World Title storyline for WrestleMania 41

Former manager Konnan strongly believes IYO SKY did not need to be part of the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41. He clarified that this was not him hating on the Japanese star but strictly from a storyline standpoint.

During a recent episode of the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that WWE has "botched" the card. Inferno would have preferred a singles contest between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Konnan weighed in, stating that there was no rhyme or reason to including The Genius of the Sky.

"There was no reason to add IYO or give her the title. That's not hating, we're just talking about storyline," Konnan said.

Another criticism directed toward this storyline was the repetitive nature of the segments during the buildup. Needless to say, the three women are still likely to steal the show, judging by their in-ring talent.

How do you feel about the Triple Threat Women's World Title match booked for WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

