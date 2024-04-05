Rhea Ripley pens a heartfelt message to popular WWE star ahead of WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley is gearing up for the biggest challenge in her WWE career, as she's set to face 'The Man' Becky Lynch in Philadelphia. Ahead of the event, she penned a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio on his 27th birthday.

The trajectory of Dominik Mysterio's career changed entirely when he joined forces with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. The second-generation star became the most hated wrestler in all of WWE for committing despicable acts against his father every week.

Today, the former North American and SmackDown Tag Team Champion turned 27 and received wishes from the WWE Universe. Mami also penned a heartfelt message to her Latino Heat ahead of their respective matches in the City of Brotherly Love. Check it out:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOAT! 🐐🖤 You meet a lot of people in this line of work, and I’m so grateful that you are one of them!

Dominik Mysterio is set to team up with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar to go up against The Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Rhea Ripley breaks silence on distancing herself from popular WWE star

The Judgment Day often works in pairs, as Damian Priest is seen with Finn Balor, and Mami and Dom Dom are always together or supporting each other during their respective matches. However, fans noticed Ripley and Mysterio had not been together on screen for a while.

During a conversation on Gorilla Position, Mami spoke about the rumors of distancing herself from her Latino Heat. The Women's World Champion stated she's busy dealing with some of her problems in her division and hasn't abandoned Dominik Mysterio.

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, 'Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]'. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing," she said. [From 17:00 to 17:30]

It will be interesting to see which members of The Judgment Day leave Philadelphia with a win.

