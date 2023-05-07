Rhea Ripley posts NSFW photo with Dominik Mysterio after her win at Backlash 

Rhea Ripley took to social media to post a photo with Dominik Mysterio after her win at Backlash.

At the recent Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, Ripley defeated Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Taking to Twitter, she posted an NSFW photo alongside Dominik. The Eradicator also sent a message to her Judgment Day stablemate, while showcasing her attire.

"Always bringing Papi with me" wrote Ripley.

Ripley has been feuding with Vega for weeks, courtesy of The Judgment Day's rivalry with the Latino World Order. The LWO was reformed by Rey Mysterio and consists of Legado Del Fantasma members.

Rhea Ripley was recently compared to Chyna by Diamond Dallas Page

Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the most dominant superstars and champions in WWE.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion was compared to Chyna by wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, DDP stated that Ripley reminded him of Chyna. He said:

“You know, Rhea, she reminds me of another Chyna ’cause she can go out there and beat guys, and I’m going to believe it because she’s that good."

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. On Night 1, she defeated Charlotte Flair in the co-main event of the show to win the SmackDown Women's Title for the first time in her career.

She was recently drafted to RAW, alongside the rest of The Judgment Day. Hence, it remains to be seen if Ripley and reigning RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, swap titles in the near future.

It remains to be seen who Ripley's next title challenger will be and what the red brand has in store for her.

