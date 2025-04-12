Rhea Ripley provides a huge spoiler for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Rhea Ripley, along with the WWE Universe, is excited. The Eradicator is scheduled to take on both Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. However, ahead of the event, she has dropped a huge spoiler.

The spoiler in question has to do with her ring gear. When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE Superstars usually have some pretty memorable ring gear and entrances. This was pointed out in a recent interview Rhea Ripley had with the Toronto Sun.

Rhea Ripley was asked if she had anything special planned for her entrance, and she did. She revealed that she does have something special planned for her ring gear, but it is just a little bit different from her usual attire.

She tried not to spoil too much but revealed as much as she could. She provided a clue, claiming that it would have a lot to do with a "little Joker card."

"It really depends on what gets done in time and what is allowed, but I can tell you it's gonna be a little bit different. When I say little bit, I mean a little bit. So my jacket will be a little bit different to my normal ring jacket attire, but I don't wanna give away too much. Just know that I put up that little Joker card always, and that's a little clue," revealed Ripley. [08:05-08:35]

It will be interesting to see what Ripley has in store for WrestleMania. Will it be a Joker costume? Or will it be inspired by the actual Joker card from a deck? There are so many questions, all of which will be answered in time.

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to Stephanie McMahon's cosplay of her

Speaking of ring gear, Rhea Ripley recently got to see Stephanie McMahon wear hers. The Eradicator made an appearance on McMahon's new show, Stephanie's Places, where she gifted her one of her ring jackets.

Having received the gift, the two decided to recreate Ripley's entrance. Moving to the arena, Ripley was the first to enter as her music hit, before beckoning towards Stephanie McMahon. The former WWE CEO then appeared decked from head to toe in Mami's gear.

They both hit the iconic stomp, and the video was shared on Instagram. In the post, Ripley wondered how many people could say they got to do their entrance with Stephanie McMahon.

It was an incredibly entertaining moment and one that personifies the relationship McMahon has with the WWE locker room. Hopefully, we will get to see more interactions like this with other superstars on her show.

