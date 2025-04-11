Rhea Ripley reacts to Stephanie McMahon’s incredible cosplay

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon recently cosplayed as Rhea Ripley during her entrance. The Eradicator has finally shared her reaction to it.

The former member of The Judgment Day was featured in the latest episode of Stephanie's Places, which aired on April 9. In one of the most talked about moments on the show, Stephanie McMahon made an entrance at the Performance Center alongside Rhea, dressed like The Nightmare in custom gear with her name on the back.

Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself gifting the custom-made jacket to Stephanie McMahon backstage, followed by their entrance to the former Women's World Champion's theme song, Demon In Your Dreams.

"Who else can say they did their entrance with @stephaniemcmahon ?!?! Absolutely wild! 🖤💜#StephaniesPlaces streaming NOW on @espn +," read the caption.

Rhea Ripley makes a shocking revelation about a major match in her wrestling career

Rhea Ripley's first match after signing with WWE was against Miranda Salinas in the first round of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. After scoring an impressive win, she lost to Dakota Kai in the following round.

Speaking on Stephanie's Places, Rhea claimed she cried before her Mae Young Classic bout. Ripley noted that she felt terrible and started doubting herself. The Aussie added that she wanted to return to her country.

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator and The EST of WWE will wrestle the champion IYO SKY in a triple-threat match. The Damage CTRL member defeated Rhea to win the title last month on RAW.

Who do you think will leave the Allegiant Stadium with the Women's World Championship next week? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

