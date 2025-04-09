Watch: Stephanie McMahon cosplays former WWE World Champion's entrance

Stephanie McMahon secured a major feat on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. That being said, the veteran was seen imitating and cosplaying the entrance of former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a recent video.
Coming back into the wrestling fold, The Billion Dollar Princess is now hosting a new 10-episode ESPN+ show titled Stephanie's Places, which premiered on March 26, 2025. The series takes viewers on a journey with Vince McMahon's daughter as she visits various locations across America to explore the personal stories and career-shaping moments of WWE legends and current superstars.
The latest episode of Stephanie's Places aired on April 9, 2025, and it featured The Eradicator discussing her real-life struggles. In a lighthearted moment at the Performance Center, Stephanie McMahon cosplayed Rhea Ripley's make-up and attire, making her entrance alongside Mami to the Demon In Your Dreams theme song.
Watch the video below:
Stephanie McMahon sent a message to WWE star Rhea Ripley
The Nightmare lost her Women's World Championship last month on RAW to IYO SKY. However, the April 7, 2025, episode of the Monday night show turned out to be a huge one for her. Rhea Ripley has now been officially added to the Women's World Title match for WrestleMania 41. She will battle Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.
Meanwhile, on X/Twitter, Stephanie McMahon shared a clip of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin heavily praising the former Judgment Day member. The Billion Dollar Princess acknowledged The Texas Rattlesnake's comments and sent a message to Mami.
"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.
You can check out her post below:
Fans will have to wait and see if Stephanie McMahon will make her presence felt at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas the way she did at last year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.