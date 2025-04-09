Watch: Stephanie McMahon cosplays former WWE World Champion's entrance

Stephanie McMahon secured a major feat on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. That being said, the veteran was seen imitating and cosplaying the entrance of former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a recent video.

Ad

Coming back into the wrestling fold, The Billion Dollar Princess is now hosting a new 10-episode ESPN+ show titled Stephanie's Places, which premiered on March 26, 2025. The series takes viewers on a journey with Vince McMahon's daughter as she visits various locations across America to explore the personal stories and career-shaping moments of WWE legends and current superstars.

The latest episode of Stephanie's Places aired on April 9, 2025, and it featured The Eradicator discussing her real-life struggles. In a lighthearted moment at the Performance Center, Stephanie McMahon cosplayed Rhea Ripley's make-up and attire, making her entrance alongside Mami to the Demon In Your Dreams theme song.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie McMahon sent a message to WWE star Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare lost her Women's World Championship last month on RAW to IYO SKY. However, the April 7, 2025, episode of the Monday night show turned out to be a huge one for her. Rhea Ripley has now been officially added to the Women's World Title match for WrestleMania 41. She will battle Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Meanwhile, on X/Twitter, Stephanie McMahon shared a clip of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin heavily praising the former Judgment Day member. The Billion Dollar Princess acknowledged The Texas Rattlesnake's comments and sent a message to Mami.

"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.

Ad

You can check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see if Stephanie McMahon will make her presence felt at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas the way she did at last year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More