Stephanie McMahon sends message to Rhea Ripley; mentions WWE Hall of Famer 

Stephanie McMahon sent a message to Rhea Ripley after the latter was praised by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Eradicator was recently a guest on Stephanie's Places.
Meanwhile, Ripley is feuding with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and was unsuccessful in her latest attempt to dethrone SKY of the Women's World Championship. The match was officiated by Belair, who, alongside the champion, was taken out by The Eradicator at the end.
On X/Twitter, Stephanie McMahon shared a clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising Ripley and sent a message to the 28-year-old superstar who appeared on her show recently.
"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.
You can check out McMahon's tweet below:
Rhea Ripley revealed her next direction after failing to win the WWE Women's World Championship
Rhea Ripley believes she had the match and the Women's World Championship won, but failed to dethrone IYO SKY due to Bianca Belair.
Speaking in a backstage interview, the former Judgment Day member took digs at The EST of WWE, stating that she pulled off a John Cena. Ripley said:
"What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere. Where is she at? She screwed me up once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want."
Rhea Ripley's opponent for WrestleMania 41 is yet to be decided. WWE hasn't confirmed if she would be added to the Women's World Championship match at the Show of Shows, so far scheduled between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.