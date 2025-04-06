Stephanie McMahon sends message to Rhea Ripley; mentions WWE Hall of Famer 

Stephanie McMahon sent a message to Rhea Ripley after the latter was praised by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Eradicator was recently a guest on Stephanie's Places.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ripley is feuding with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and was unsuccessful in her latest attempt to dethrone SKY of the Women's World Championship. The match was officiated by Belair, who, alongside the champion, was taken out by The Eradicator at the end.

On X/Twitter, Stephanie McMahon shared a clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising Ripley and sent a message to the 28-year-old superstar who appeared on her show recently.

Ad

Trending

"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

You can check out McMahon's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley revealed her next direction after failing to win the WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley believes she had the match and the Women's World Championship won, but failed to dethrone IYO SKY due to Bianca Belair.

Speaking in a backstage interview, the former Judgment Day member took digs at The EST of WWE, stating that she pulled off a John Cena. Ripley said:

Ad

"What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere. Where is she at? She screwed me up once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want."

Ad

Rhea Ripley's opponent for WrestleMania 41 is yet to be decided. WWE hasn't confirmed if she would be added to the Women's World Championship match at the Show of Shows, so far scheduled between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More