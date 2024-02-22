Rhea Ripley provides important reminder during Triple H media tour ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Rhea Ripley and Triple H have been out and about during WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth week. The Women’s World Champion sent out an important update to fans ahead of the Premium Live Event.

Elimination Chamber will host several big matches in the first PLE from WWE in Australia. The night's highlight will likely be the match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship.

Mami will be one of the fan favorites at the event, even though she’s playing a villainous character on-screen. She’ll get the backing of her home crowd during the show.

Ripley and Triple H have been appearing for different media outlets in Australia ahead of Elimination Chamber. The Women’s World Champion appeared in WWE Australia’s latest reel to provide an important reminder to fans ahead of the show.

"WWE Universe, it's nearly time for Elimination Chamber. And guess what... Mami's home."

The Judgment Day member is one of the top stars on RAW and arguably the faction’s strongest superstar. Over the past months, she has made a name for herself as a top heel who can take down any opponent.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will crown Rhea Ripley's next challenger

Mami will have a tall task on Saturday when she comes face to face with Nia Jax. However, many fans believe she will retain the Women’s World Championship in her home country to extend her reign to WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will crown Ripley’s challenger for 'Mania. Since the 2024 Royal Rumble winner Bayley chose IYO SKY as her opponent for The Show of Shows, it will be interesting to see who gets a shot at Ripley.

Becky Lynch seems like the top choice to walk out of Elimination Chamber as Rhea Ripley’s next opponent. A match between the two top stars at WrestleMania will be a must-watch.

