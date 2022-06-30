"I'm Alive" - Rhea Ripley provides an update amid medical issues that have sidelined her from WWE 

Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to provide an update regarding her health.

Ripley recently revealed on social media that she has been suffering from a medical issue. The former RAW Women's Champion was originally set to challenge Bianca Belair for the same title but was forced to withdraw from the Money in the Bank show.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley posted two photos of herself. She looks to be in great shape as usual. The Nightmare captioned the photos by writing simply:

"I’m Alive"

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Ripley previously took to Instagram to respond to a fan where she revealed that she is suffering from a brain/teeth injury. WWE has not yet disclosed any specifics on the injuries.

In the absence of The Eradicator, a five-way match decided the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. With Carmella defeating Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, she now has the opportunity to dethrone Belair.

How did the WWE Universe react to Rhea Ripley's tweet?

Most fans referred to The Judgment Day in response to Rhea Ripley's tweets. One Twitter user hilariously claimed that the faction was in "shambles" with the absence of Ripley.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

rose 💌 @rhiancahub @RheaRipley_WWE come back judgment day is in shambles without u girl @RheaRipley_WWE come back judgment day is in shambles without u girl

Ripley joined The Judgment Day when she assisted Edge in his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

She has occasionally teamed up with her real-life friend and stablemate Damian Priest at live events. Interestingly enough, the pair wrestled alongside The Rated-R Superstar just once, at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

A few weeks ago, the duo of Ripley and Priest betrayed their leader, helping Finn Balor to attack Edge. In doing so, Balor himself replaced the Hall of Famer as the leader of Judgment Day.

