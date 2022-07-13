"Once trash, always trash" - Rhea Ripley puts WWE personnel on notice while being absent from TV

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to WWE personnel Robert Stone.

In the past, Stone tried to sign Ripley and wanted her to be a client of the Robert Stone Brand. Instead, the latter was tossed into a dumpster by the Australian star.

Interestingly enough, on this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner brawled in the parking lot before Stone got involved. He was eventually similarly tossed into the dumpster in a similar fashion.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley reacted to Sikoa's actions from this week's NXT as she sent the following message:

"Once trash, always trash."

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story below:

The Eradicator's message to Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action due to health concerns

Rhea Ripley is currently sidelined and out of action due to health issues. She was originally set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event. However, the star was forced to withdraw from the show due to the aforementioned situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his concern after The Nightmare was recently spotted with a heart monitor in a photo she posted.

Russo asked the former RAW Women's Champion to take care of herself by stating the following:

"Here's my biggest concern. My biggest concerns have nothing to do with wrestling. I guess Rhea Ripley posted a picture of her with a heart monitor or something. Girlfriend, please. Take care of your health first, whatever is going on. There was a brain injury and now I see her wearing some kind of a heart monitor. Please, please, pease take care of yourself first."

Ripley is a member of the Judgment Day faction, and before her hiatus from WWE TV, the group betrayed Edge and recruited Finn Balor as their new leader.

